Rakesh Tikait Condemns Delhi Police's Notices On 26 Jan Violence, Says 'protest Till Oct'

As the Chakka Jam called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha came to a culmination, its spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has reiterated that the protest will go on till October after which the Unions will decide on the further course of action. The agitating unions on Saturday observed a 'Chakka jam' from 11 Am to 3 Pm at the borders of Delhi to protest against the three farm laws and the internet suspension in the protest areas.

"We have given time to the Government till October", Tikait said while iterating that the protest will go on until the laws are repealed.

"Delhi ki keel kaad ke jayenge (We will uproot the iron spikes of Delhi)", he said in an apparent reference to the iron spike put up by Delhi Police on the borders, in anticipation of violence as was perpetrated on Republic Day.

He expressed his readiness for discussions with the Government on the farm laws while adding that the latter sent notices to the farmers for the violence on Republic Day.

"We are ready for discussions. If anyone brings tractor here then will they send notice to homes? NGT has said not to use tractors which are 10 years old. Four lakh tractor ran on Delhi roads. Our target is till 2nd October and then will make plans accordingly," he said.

Earlier, seeing a few Unions taking back their protests after the Republic Day violence, Tikait had a change of demeanour as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for initiation of talks over the farm laws, but in a stark U-turn, he later demanded the people arrested in the violence to be released first for the talks to begin.

READ | BJP Exposes Congress' Hypocrisy On Farm Laws As Javadekar Pulls Up Neta's Tweet From 2010

READ | Chakka Jam: Lakha Sidhana Releases Video, Asks Supporters To Gather In Large Numbers

Delhi Police prep for 'Chakka Jam'

Meanwhile, despite the assurance of the agitating farmer unions that there will be no "Chakka Jam" in the national capital, Delhi Police beefed up security at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

Speaking on the security measures, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal had said, "we are monitoring content on social media to make sure rumours are not spread against the police. The protestors are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with the police force of other states also."

The Delhi Police is now also probing the global conspiracy to malign the country's image in the name of support to farmers protest. This comes after the global celebrities such as Pop Singer Rihanna, Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris, Porn star Mia Khalifa, singer Jay Sean and other global celebrities made remarks in support of the farmers' protest and in doing so Greta Thunberg mistakingly posted a document called 'toolkit' which had shocking details of the organised plot on how to intensify the stir globally. The toolkit was then deleted by Greta Thunberg and posted an updated toolkit with certain ommissions.

READ | UK's Bob Blackman Backs Farm Laws Says,'farmers Used As Pawns, Protest Not Driven By Them'

READ | 'Punjab CM Must Ensure withdrawal Of Cases Against Jailed Farmers': Harsimrat Kaur Badal