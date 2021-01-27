Rakesh Tikait Deflects On Violence; Claims 'told Farmers To Carry Sticks To Wave Flags'

Even after Delhi witnessed shocking violence on January 26 after farmers' changed route during their tractor rally, ran amok, and planted their flag on Red Fort, farmer union leaders seem to be remorseless. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been at the forefront of talks with the Centre as well as had issued statements predicting violence much before the tractor rally, and has now maintained that protests were peaceful. Despite Delhi Police issuing a statement on Wednesday that more than 300 Policemen were injured and with one protesting farmer also dying as his tractor hit a barricade, Tikait claimed that it was Delhi Police who showed the way to the farmers and that the farmers didn't know the route to Red Fort.

Moreover, Tikait did not condemn the violence, instead claimed that Police had put barricades. However, when confronted about planting a different flag at Red Fort, he said that the national flag wasn't removed - technical at best given that visuals show the planter of the flag casting the Tricolour aside, if not removing it from the post itself. Tikait also did not respond to the questions asked on the violence and the injuries to media persons and Police personnel, and claimed that "protest was peaceful." Instead, following the Opposition's line of attack, Tikait blamed the violence on Deep Sidhu. When asked about his direction to a section of farmers to bring "sticks", Tikait claimed that he had told farmers to bring sticks to raise their flags and not to attack the Police.

He said, "Deep Sidhu is not a Sikh, he is a worker of the BJP. There is a picture of him with the PM. This is a movement of farmers & will remain so. Some people will have to leave this place immediately- those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement."

He also said, "All these are the wrong statements. Our protest was peaceful. Just a few places witnessed violence. They gave us a route and then they barricaded that route. Now you tell me who was Deep Sidhu? He took people to Red Fort. Who showed them the way? No one has guts to go to the Red Fort. What I had said was to bring sticks to put your flags."

What has happened in Delhi? Police had given them the route. You take action against those who breached Red Fort I am with you. But our protest was peaceful. Our farmers went and came back. The route that were given to us was barricaded. There was no violence."

Tikait's hollow blamegame and wishy-washy explanations ring even more hollow given that he had earlier also flagrantly and unassumingly spoken about how thousands and tens-of-thousands could die, and it was all dependent on the government.

Farmers breach Red fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shell against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. One protestor died, with some groups alleging that he died because of a bullet fired by Police. However, Delhi Police released a CCTV footage later which showed that the protester died after a tractor upturned as it ran over barricades. Delhi Police said that over 300 police personnel were injured.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them. Most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi.

