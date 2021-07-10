Rakesh Tikait Demands 'impartial Investigation' In Republic-Day Violence Case

Speaking about the Republic Day violence, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait demands an impartial investigation. Talking to ANI, the leader raised questions regarding the January 26 incident and also hinted towards taking the case to the UN.

Protesting against the three farm laws issued by the Central government, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday demanded an impartial investigation in the 26 January violence case. He even raises questions on the ongoing investigation in the matter and asked if it has to be taken to the UN. Later, he also clarified that they have never spoken about taking the farm laws to the United Nations.

"We'd not said that we'll take up issue of new farm bills at United Nations. We'd responded to a question over Jan 26 incident. Is there any agency here that can conduct an impartial investigation? If not should we take this matter to the UN?", said BKU leader Tikait.

Earlier on Thursday, the BKU leader also spoke on the farm laws responding to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's statement about the government being ready to talk with the protesting farmers.

"If the Centre wants discussion on farm laws, we're ready for talks. From July 22 onwards, 200 people will hold protests near Parliament", he said.

"They are imposing conditions that we should go to them for talks. They say that they can amend the laws but will not scrap them. Farmers have not been protesting for eight months so that they can follow the government's orders. If the government wants to talk, they can talk, but no conditions should be imposed", Tikait told ANI.

What happened on January 26, 2021?

On Republic Day, a tractor rally planned by the protesting farmers rammed into the Red Fort where violence erupted. This accident led to clashes between the police and the farmers. Later, the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in connection with the January 26 violence incident.

Farmers protesting against farm laws?

Since November 26, 2020, farmers have been continuously protesting at the borders of Delhi against the Central Government's newly enacted farm laws - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Bill 2020, Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020, and The Essential Commodities Bill, 2020.

(Source: ANI)