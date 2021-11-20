In the wake of the revocation of three contentious farm laws, as announced by PM Modi on November 19, Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) national spokesperson from Uttar Pradesh, Rakesh Tikait, affirmed the farmers' protest is set to continue as Minimum Support Prices (MSP) guarantee still remains a big issue. Speaking to Republic TV, the eminent voice and one of the flagbearers of the year-long agitation remarked that the Centre should have made this decision earlier.

'Who will give MSP? MSP remains a big issue'

Tikait was asked about the course of action, given the Centre has announced to repeal three controversial laws formally during the Winter Session of the Parliament. He replied, "Who will give MSP? MSP still remains a big question. The MSP Assurance Act should be passed and a committee will be formulated for several other contentions and demands."

The BKU leader was further questioned if he desired to comment on the BJP government and PM Modi's decision to repeal laws after 359 days as against Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) claim that 750 farmers have died during the year-long farmers' protests. Tikait said, "He (PM Modi) attained knowledge but he realised it late. It should have happened earlier itself."

Notably, BKU is a part of the SKM, an umbrella body of several farm organisations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament.

'Business losses due to Centre's policies and not because of farmers' protests'

It was brought to the BKU leader's attention that farmers' protests allegedly affected multiple businesses and operations around sites of protests incurring a loss of Rs 59,000 crore. Republic TV sought Tikait's views on the alleged loss of Rs 8000 crores incurred to toll plazas' revenue as the areas had been obstructed for a year. The BKU leader retorted, "It (business losses) happened because of the policy of the government and not because of us (farmers)."

Upon being reminded of 11 rounds of talks held by the Centre, Tikait said, "Why did they not announce the repealing of laws during those 11 rounds? The announcement that was made yesterday could have been done earlier too. This means the intention of the government was to defame farmers of the country." Elucidating on the future course of action, he said, "Following a meeting with SKM functionaries which is scheduled for today, we will hold a press conference and announce the contours of plan ahead."

Also, Tikait affirmed that farmers' Mahapanchayat as planned to be held in Lucknow will happen on November 26. All meetings will take place.

Image: PTI