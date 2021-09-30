Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday launched another allegation on Centre by saying that it is lying to the media regarding dialogue on the issue of ongoing farmers agitation. Speaking to reporters at Raipur the BKU leader also clarified the alleged threat that he had earlier given to the media houses. Rakesh Tikait said his words were 'misinterpreted' when he was speaking on 'next target media'.

'Government lies to media that it is open to dialogue' says BKU leader Tikait

"Government lies to media that it is open to dialogue but farmers are not. They want to hold conditional dialogue, in which farmers will not participate. They said farm laws would not be rolled back. It means they have already drafted the agreement and farmers just have to sign it," added Rakesh Tikait.

Rakesh Tikait on his 'next target media' statement

"I had said something yesterday which was misinterpreted. I actually meant that the next target of the Centre is media houses. We have never said anything against media," mentioned the BKU leader.

What did Rakesh Tikait say?

Issuing a warning against media houses, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday claimed that the next target will be the media if they do not lend support to farmers' protests. Tikait who was flying to Chhattisgarh added that he would not spare even a Congress govt, saying 'We will find something or other'. Tikait has warned nationwide protests in poll-bound states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand if the Centre does not roll back the three Farm Laws.

"The problem of Chhattisgarh will also be raised. The big problem is of MSP which is the problem of the whole country is there too. So what if there is a Congress government? Let it be. We will find something or the other. The next target is the media house. If you want to survive, then give support to us or else you will be gone too," said Tikait to reporters at Raipur airport.

Bharat Bandh protest by farmers

On Monday, a heavy traffic jam was witnessed in the Gurugram-Delhi area and Delhi-Noida flyway, as daily commuters waited in long queues with non-operation of several lanes due to protesting farmers. Protestors in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh also clashed with police as they protested against the three laws. As many as 25 trains were delayed as farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh held 'rail roko' squatting on rail tracks. Roads wore a deserted look as public transport did not function for the nationwide protest in several states like Kerala, Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan.

(With ANI inputs)