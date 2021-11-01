Rakesh Tikait Gives Ultimatum Of November 26 To Centre To Repeal Three Farm Laws

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has given an ultimatum to the central government that the farmers will intensify their protests at the Delhi border if the government does not revoke the farm laws by November 26. Tikait posted his warning on his Twitter account as the farmer agitation against the laws near one year. He posted, “The central government has time till November 26, after that from November 27, farmers will reach the border at the protest sites around Delhi by tractors from villages and strengthen the protest site with solid fortifications."

It is the second time in as many days that Tikait has warned the government by giving them an ultimatum. Earlier on Sunday, he said that the government will have to face the consequences if the government forcibly removes protesters from the Delhi borders. He made a statement saying, “If there is an attempt to forcibly remove the farmers from the borders, then they will turn government offices across the country into Galla Mandi (grain markets).” He also said that if the protesters are removed from the Delhi borders, the farmers will set up protest sites across police stations and the district magistrates' office. He said to ANI, “We have come to know that the administration is trying to pull down the tents here. If they do that, the farmers will set up their tents at Police stations, DM offices.” He continued, "There are police and DM offices here and everywhere. If you raise your eyes at the farmers protesting at Ghazipur, Mandi and Tikri, all offices in UP, Haryana, Punjab be it PM, DM, SP's offices - will be converted into a mandi where farmers will sell their crops. Do not worry, the protest is on across India. Freedom struggle was fought for 90 years, this battle too is a long one for the unemployed, youth and farmers. We have given time till November 26 to repeal the three laws.”

Since November 26, 2020, farmers have been protesting in large numbers at the three major borders of Delhi, Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur to demand that the three laws passed last year be rescinded. The government has continuously claimed that these laws would help the farmers and even after several rounds of talks, an agreement has been impossible to find.

(with ANI inputs)

Image: PTI