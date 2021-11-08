Rakesh Tikait Hits Out At Centre, Says They Have No 'condolence' For Farmers' Deaths

Lashing out at the Central government amid the ongoing farmer protests, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the central government has no grief and there were no condolences from them over the death of the farmers in the ongoing farmer movement. Notably, the farmers have been protesting for almost a year now at various sites across the country demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tikait spoke on the same and said, "About 750 farmers died in the farm movement... There was no condolence from GoI. Country's farmers feel that perhaps PM Modi is not 'farmers' PM'... and considers the farmers as separate from the country."

Meanwhile speaking on the protests by farmers, the BKU leader asserted that the farmers will not leave or go anywhere unless a law is not passed ensuring MSP and further repealing the three farm laws.

"If a government can run for five years, then this protest which has the endorsement of the people will also continue", he added. Taking to Twitter, he also gave an ultimatum to the central government that the farmers will intensify their protests at the Delhi border if the government does not revoke the farm laws by November 26.

Rakesh Tikait cautions people of BJP and RSS

Cautioning the people of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BKU spokesperson said that the BJP and RSS leaders are not what they pretend to be. "People should be aware of them. These people, wherever they go they break the unity and break the people", he said.

Further speaking on the upcoming winter season, he said that arrangements will be made to continue the protests in the coming winter season. Also, more clothes and food will be arranged for the protesting farmers.

Tikait also commented on the Hisar incident which took place on Friday saying that private goons are arriving and the police are not using sticks. The incident took place on Friday night while farmers in Haryana's Hisar district were protesting against BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra outside the Narnaund police station demanding for an FIR to be lodged against him for allegedly attacking a farmer and injuring him.



(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI)