Rakesh Tikait Issues First Response On BKU Fallout; 'those Closest To Me Left Today'

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait issued his first response on the break-up of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday, expressing how those 'closest' to him, had left to join the breakaway group. Speaking to reporters, Tikait remarked that when a family expands, views and opinions are bound to become diverse. Accepting the exit of his close aides, he urged the new outfit to continue work in the interests of the farmers.

"There are many outfits that have been formed before as well, they must have lost their faith in BKU. We've worked 25-30 years, maybe they lost their faith. They should continue working in their new organization. When the family expands, views start becoming diverse. Maybe they had a different view, so they formed a new organization," said Rakesh Tikait.

He added, "Farmers have multiple issues, so it's okay if more organizations are formed. Work should be done, that's all. Those closest to me, have left today. But I have nothing to say on this. They should work, wherever they wish."

Fissures in BKU, Tikait brothers ousted

On Sunday, top leaders of the BKU abandoned their firebrand leader Rakesh Tikait, the face of the Farmers' Protest in 2020. His brother Naresh Tikait was also removed from the post of BKU's National President. With the ouster of the Tikaits, the organization, which was responsible for spearheading and leading the farmer's protest against the three Farm Laws for nearly a year, has been divided into two factions. Farmer leader Rajesh Singh Chauhan has replaced Naresh Tikait and has been appointed as the new BKU (Apolitical) chief.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Rajesh Chauhan remarked that a lot of hard work had been put into creating the unified Bhartiya Kisan Union, which was built to safeguard the interests of the farmers. However, the organization under the Tikaits was turning into a 'political zone'.

"Today our organization held a meeting. Our new organization's name will be Bharatiya Kisan Union (Apolitical). We have no comment on Rakesh Tikait, or Naresh Tikait, they can keep doing what they want to do. But the BKU was turned into a political zone. It was inspired by politics," said the BKU (A) chief.

He added, "We spoke to Rakesh Tikait and expressed our concerns. We did a lot of hard work to create BKU, but he asked us to support one party. We object to that. Our motive is to look into the problems of farmers. We will not work for any party."

After the farmer's protest fizzled out with the repeal of the three Farm Laws, Rakesh Tikait was spotted campaigning for political parties, while voicing support for others including the TMC, Samajwadi Party, and the TRS. As the spokesperson of the farmers' outfit, Tikait's alleged political affiliations with the Opposition parties had raised eyebrows.