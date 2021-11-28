Rakesh Tikait Issues 'January 26' Warning To Central Govt; '4 Lakh Tractors Are Ready'

In yet another provocative statement, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday issued a threat to Prime Minister Modi-led central government to meet the demands of the farmers, outlining that 'January 26 was not far, and 4 lakh tractors are also ready'.

Among the demands of the farmers is a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP), removal of penal provisions against farmers in the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021. Also, the withdrawal of cases against farmers and building a memorial for the protesters who lost their lives during the agitation against the three contentious Central farm laws. The farmers have given the central government time till December 4 to meet the demands.

Rakesh Tikait issues threat to Central government

Addressing the media, Rakesh Tikait said," The Central government should clear its head, the hooliganism they want to resort to is not going to work. The farmers have tolerated enough. Now, they should give in to the demands and guarantee the MSP otherwise January 26 is round the corner, and the 500 tractors are also ready."

On January 26, 2021, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day within the national capital turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route entered Central Delhi. The anarchy reached a crescendo after protestors breached the Red Fort ramparts, pulling down its gates with their tractors, and planting their religious flag atop its podiums.

Rakesh Tikait was probably hinting at replicating January 26, 2021, in 2022 if the demands are not met. This, in spite of the government initiating the repeal of the three farm laws for which farmers had been protesting for over a year now.

Agriculture Minister promises to fulfil demands of farmers

"After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said. Narendra Tomar also promised to constitute a committee for discussion on the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Besides MSP, the to-be formed committee will deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming.

"This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations. With the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled," he said.

Image: ANI