Rakesh Tikait Joins CM KCR In Farmer Protests In Delhi; 'they Want Their Crops To Be Sold'

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday joined the protesting farmers who were seen staging a dharna in Delhi demanding a "uniform" paddy procurement policy across the country. The farmer leader who was seen standing unified with the farmers and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi said, that the farmers want their crops to be sold and thus, their demands must be fulfilled by the central government.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV outside the protest site, Rakesh Tikait asserted that the farmers have demanded their crops to be sold in Delhi and further, the government should work in this regard. Speaking on the allegations leveled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading the farmers, he said that they are merely demanding their crops be sold and there is nothing misleading about that. "The farmers in the state have pressurized the state government to such an extent that the government has now taken a stand and protesting in Delhi", he said.

On being questioned about the provided deadline of 24 hours by the protesting farmers to the government seeking their demand should be fulfilled, he said that the following protests or decisions will be taken according to the government's stand over the provided deadline.

TRS gives 24 hours deadline to the Centre over its paddy procurement policy

Leaders and workers of the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) are presently staging a dharna in Delhi on Monday with the participation of several TRS leaders including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In addition to that, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had also joined the protest staged by TRS' elected representatives including its MPs, MLCs, and MLAs in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Telangana CM KCR has now given a 24 hours deadline to PM Modi-led government for responding to if, it will buy paddy from the state further, threatening to take the protest across the country if, it fails to respond.

CM KCR said, "Don't play with the sentiments of our farmers, they have the power to topple the government. Farmers are not beggars, they have the right to seek minimum support price (MSP) for their produce".

"With folded hands, I urge Modiji and (Piyush) Goyal Ji to respond to the state's demand on paddy procurement within 24 hours. After that, we will take a call," he added.

Image: Republic/ANI