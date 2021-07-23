Rakesh Tikait Leads Protesting Farmers To Jantar Mantar; Says,"We'll Hold Kisan Sansad"

In tandem with the ongoing monsoon session in the parliament, the protesting farmers in Delhi are holding the first session of ‘Kisan Sansad’ just 2 km away from the Parliament, at Jantar Mantar. Leading the protest at Jantar Mantar, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait affirmed that the farmers will proceed with their own Parliament sessions during the protest.

Rakesh Tikait: We Will Hold Kisan Sansad

On the first day of the farmers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, July 22, Rakesh Tikait said to ANI, "Parliament is just 150 metres away from Jantar Mantar. We will hold our own Parliament sessions there. I, along with eight others (protesting farmers) will leave for the Singhu border, and then will go to Jantar Mantar. We will hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar. We will monitor Parliament proceedings," the BKU leader added.

On Thursday, the farmers from across the three protesting sites (Tikri border, Ghazipur border), gathered at the Singhu border, from where a group of 206 protestors were escorted to Jantar Mantar protesting site in an SUV and 6 buses by Delhi Police.

DDMA approves Farmers to hold Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi gave a green nod to the protesting farmers to hold the peaceful protests in Jantar Mantar with specific COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. The farmers are allowed to hold Kisan Sansad from July 22 to August 9, from 11 am to 5 pm. Delhi LG has approved a staggering protest at Jantar Mantar, allowing no more than 200 farmers from Samyukt Kisan Morcha and 6 for Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Additional CEO of DDMA Rajesh Goyal said in a letter to Additional Commissioner of Police, Delhi on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the DCP has asked off duty personnel to be ready for emergency services and be on “standby mode” and has directed the equipment gear in charge to be ready with anti-riot gear in case of unexpected circumstances. The security deployment has also increased at the Singhu Border and Tikri border. Farmers are protesting on the border sites of Delhi since November last year against the three contentious farm laws.

(Image:PTI/ Twitter)