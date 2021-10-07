Giving an ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh Government to take action against the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that everyone should be allowed to meet the families of the victims who were killed in the violence. His remarks came after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained for defying prohibitory orders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Tikait, who was in Uttar Pradesh met the family of Gurvinder Singh, a farmer killed in the Lakhimpur violence, and alleged that Ashish Mishra, the son of MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra was seen by many victims on the day of the incident. Speaking on the violent clash that took place on Sunday, he said, "Those who crushed people to death cannot be men nor can they be leaders. They were cold-hearted people. The government has a week to arrest the culprits. If they fail to serve justice, then we will announce our next strategy after that."

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait calls Ashish Mishra a 'criminal'

The Bhartiya Kisan Union leader after visiting the family of the victim said that their group will gather in the same place on the 13th day of the mourning period and will decide the future strategy concerning the same. He added that the people have videos from the incident that will bring the truth to the front and they will soon come up as soon as the internet is restored in the area.

Tikait accused both Minister of State of Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and his son Ashish Mishra of being criminals who are involved in diesel theft. Meanwhile, an FIR has also been lodged against Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri police station.

Separately, the Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of the incident that took place at the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. A hearing has been slated for October 7 by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hema Kohli.

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday, October 3 where several farmers were protesting against the Centre's farm laws. A violent clash broke out during the protest, resulting in the death of eight people, including four farmers and four BJP workers. Ashish Mishra has been accused of killing one of the farmers and later running his car on three others, killing them on spot.

