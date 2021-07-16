Rakesh Tikait Provokes With 'civil War Threat'; Gives 2 Month Deadline To Repeal Farm Laws

Throwing caution to the wind, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday gave threats of a 'civil war' if the three contentious farm laws are not rolled back by the Centre government. He, in a conversation with the media, asserted that they are organising a Mahapanchayat on September 5, where the future course of their protest will be decided. He added that this leaves the government with a period of two months to talk and take steps towards the absolute scrapping of the farm laws. Failing which, a 'civil war' will be inevitable, he concluded.

"We have called a Mahapanchayat on September 5, where we will be deciding the future course of action. The government has two months, and I think it should initiate talks," Tikait said, underlining that he feels that a civil war was inevitable. He also made it clear that the farmers are not going back.

The aforementioned statement of Tikait comes in spite of the Central government putting in the best efforts to strike out a mid path. Only a couple of days back, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar' offered for talks. He said, "I have told the farmers' union not once but many times that they come to us with any proposal except to repeal the three laws, we are ready to discuss that proposal."

Besides pushing for talks, the Central government has also taken certain measures to help the farmers. It has made APMC mandis eligible to avail financial support from the Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to expand the regulated markets' capacity and provide better facilities to farmers. So far, loans up to Rs 2 crore at one place were eligible for interest subvention under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme. Now, if an eligible entity takes up projects in different locations, all such projects will be eligible for interest subvention for loans up to Rs 2 crore. However, there will be a maximum limit of 25 such projects for a private sector unit.

What are the three farm bills?

As the country opened up after lockdown, the Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potatoes are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making the agriculture sector competitive. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. While the Supreme Court has stayed its implementation, talks between the Centre and farmers have stalled after 12 rounds.