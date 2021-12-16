Rakesh Tikait Returns To Muzaffarnagar After 13 Months Of Protests; Thanks Citizens

After 13 months of protest, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait returned home to Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, along with a massive retinue of supporters, clearing Delhi borders. Thanking the citizens for all the support, Tikait cleared the Ghazipur site of all farmers tents, barricades, tractors and led farmers back to their homes in Uttar Pradesh. Farmers began their journey home after Centre agreed to all their demands and parliament repealed the three laws.

Rakesh Tikait returns home

As protests came to an end, Tikait said that Mahapanchayats will continue from time to time. "Every year, a 10-day Kisan Andolan Mela will be held. Maha panchayat will be held from time to time to discuss farmers' issues," Tikait said. Tikait had set a December 15 deadline for all farmers to leave their protest sites.

Farmers clear protests site, journey home

On Saturday morning, farmers at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur cleared the area and began returning to their home states after Sanyukta Kisan Morcha called off the farmers' protest. Visuals from the sites show farmers celebrating, holding a 'Victory March', packing tents and moving tractors to Punjab and Haryana - after a year of protests. SKM has stated that it will review the status on January 15 to ascertain if the Centre has fulfilled its demands.

As part of the victory procession, farmers took out their tractors bedecked with colourful lights with victory songs. Many even danced and exchanged sweets with fellow protestors and police officers. Centre has given a written assurance to fulfill SKM's demands - MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill. Centre passed the bill for the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament on November 29 - the first day of Winter session in Parliament and was later got the President's assent.

Centre caves in

After a year-long protest by farmers, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure.