Rakesh Tikait Reveals Political Plot To Wrestlers' Protest; Says 'Fight Is Against Govt'

According to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) organisers, a khap 'Maha Panchayat' to address the wrestlers' ongoing protest against WFI head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh began on Thursday, June 1 in the village of Soram.

Rakesh Tikait, Balyan Khap chief and face of the farmers’ protest, said, “The real problem is the government and fight is against the government.”

“They are youth, not agitators, now this society will fight, they have run it for 40 days, thanks to them. These journalists will fight the movement, this country will fight and there will be victory. This is an insult, an insult to women, an insult to the Tricolour of the country, with this slogan we will go across the country, all the other speakers will speak and the meeting will end. Whichever press people will be here, they can come and talk later,” Tikait stated.

The Maha Panchayat was called by BKU leader Naresh Tikait on Wednesday, a day after he and other farmer leaders were able to stop protesting wrestlers from tossing their medals into the Ganga river in protest of authorities' inaction against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief in two cases of sexual misconduct.

Rakesh Tikait is the chief of Balyan khap. Khap chiefs from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi were also present in the 'mahapanchayat'. A decision will be made by the "mahapanchayat" at the conclusion of the gathering.

According to a BKU leader, it is expected to be passed by the evening once Khap leaders from all states have voiced their opinions on the matter.

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, as well as gold medallist Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games, travelled to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Tuesday with supporters to toss their medals into the Ganga river. However, they gave in when khap and farmer representatives requested an additional five days to resolve their complaints.

Singh has been the subject of two FIRs from the Delhi Police. The second FIR was filed in a complaint of outraging modesty, while the first FIR was filed in response to claims made by a young wrestler under the POCSO Act.

'Wrestlers are changing their demands and language continuously. I stand by my statement...': WFI chief

Singh, who has categorically rejected all allegations against him, vowed on Wednesday that he would hang himself if even one accusation were to be proven against him.

BJP MP and WFI supremo Brij Bhushan Charan Singh in a press conference on Thursday said, "...First they (protesting wrestlers) had some other demand & later they demanded something else. They are changing their demands and language continuously. I had said that if even one case against me gets proven, I will hang myself...I stand by my statement..."

“I don't care who is saying what about me. I request everyone to wait for the evidences. If I am found guilty by the Delhi police, then the judiciary will do what it needs to," Singh added.

After the press conference when confronted by Republic TV about the Maha Panchayats being organised against him, Singh stated that, "I will not talk, my party has directed me to not talk.”

After again being asked why he is not speaking, he said, “No, why will I speak? Am I going to get any benefit from this? Will I be freed from the media trial?”