Rakesh Tikait Says 'BKU Will Continue To Fight For Farmers Rights' As Tomar Proposes Talks

Hitting out at the Centre, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that this is not a government from a party. Stating that this government is of a company, Rakesh Tikait said that PM Modi-led Centre is not ready to talk. The Bharatiya Kisan Union leader said, "They are saying that we will not repeal the three contentious farm laws but want to talk. This is not BJP's government. We are fighting for our right."

Rakesh Tikait's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated into: "BKU will fight till the last breath for the self-respect of the farmers and will win." These statements come after Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier said that the Centre is ready to resume talks with the protesting farmers.

भाकियू किसानों के आत्मसम्मान के लिए आखिरी दम तक लड़ेगी और जीतेगी:- राकेश टिकैत — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) July 4, 2021

Farmers protest against the three farm laws

In August 2020, farmers began their protests against new agriculture laws proposed by Prime Minister Modi in several states including Punjab and Haryana.

This protest turned violent on January 26, when the protesting farmers on foot and in tractors broke barricades and moved to Red Fort and hoisted a flag adjacent to the national flag. Farmers had stated that they came to deliver a message to Prime Minister and that job is done.

In February, as the farmers protest at the Ghazipur border continued since November 2020, a group of local residents sat on a 'dharna' against the farmer agitation for blocking the roads and causing problems to people's mobility. On May 26, farmers marking 6 months of protest, had recalled that a lot had happened from holding several rounds of negotiations between the government and farmers to BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's emotional appeal. But, nothing has changed with respect to the Centre's decision on the withdrawal of the three farms law.

Centre in a fix over farm laws

The Modi-led government is ready to hold talks with farmers and agree on mutual terms but firm on not scrapping the three farm laws. But, due to this decision, the party has recently lost many state polls including the West Bengal Assembly elections. It performed poorly in Rajasthan's Sujangarh Assembly constituency in Churu district, Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections, and Haryana urban civic body elections.

MSP and farmers' protest

The country farmers have protested a long time to legalise MSP for all crops and remove the three farm laws. But, the government has stated that making Minimum Support Price (MSP) legal for all crops will put a burden of Rs 17 lakh crore on the government exchequer annually. The figure was calculated on the basis of the total production and MSP declared by the Centre for 23 crops that covered over 80 per cent of India’s total agricultural production.

(Image: ANI, PTI)