Describing Bharat Bandh as a 'success' Bharatiya Kisan Union leader (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday asserted, 'it is okay if the public experienced some inconvenience'. The BKU leader, while speaking on the nationwide protest also claimed that people supported the shutdown in large numbers. Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws staged demonstrations across India on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the enactment of the new laws.

'Let one day be in solidarity with farmers,' added Rakesh Tikait while speaking on the inconvenience caused to common public.

"Bharat Bandh was a success and the public supported it. It is okay if the public experienced some inconvenience, let one day be in solidarity with farmers who have been experiencing troubles (protesting against farm laws at Delhi border) under the sun and heat for the last 10 months," BKU leader Tikait was quoted saying.

Rakesh Tikait admits public faced hardships

Expressing gratitude towards youth and businessmen including farmers, workers, students, employees and trade unions, the BKU leader said they supported the Bharat Bandh even after facing hardships.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the youth and businessmen including farmers, workers, students, employees and trade unions across the country, who supported the Bharat Bandh even after facing hardships, for making the Bharat Bandh unprecedented and historic," he added.

What happened during Bharat Bandh?

The statement from Rakesh Tikait came as massive traffic, violence, and disturbance to the common man erupted during September 27 Bharat Bandh demonstration. Initially, the Gurugram-Delhi border area was massively affected as hoards of cars and vehicles were seen stuck in a never-ending queue. Later, traffic movement from Uttar Pradesh to Ghazipur had to be closed due to protests.

Meanwhile, Delhi border areas, several highways and railway tracks were blocked by the protesters. Massive violence erupted in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Noida and several demonstrators were detained by the police. Daily life in parts of Kerala was massively affected as common people could not avail public transportation which did not function to support the Bharat Bandh call. A disturbing image of the protest surfaced from Bengaluru in the afternoon where a car was seen running over a cop's foot. The accident had taken place when the police were trying to stop the vehicle for inspection. However the driver, in an alleged attempt to escape, ran over the police's foot who is said to be the zone's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

(With ANI inputs)