Rakesh Tikait Says 'nature Of Protests Will Change' As LS, RS Pass Farm Laws Repeal Bill

Moments after the Lok Sabha cleared a bill to repeal three farm laws on Monday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait asserted that the farmers' protest will continue until the Centre meets all their demands. The BKU leader, however, indicated that their nature of protests may change and said that they will reveal their next course of action after December 4.

Notably, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on November 29.

Calling the Farm Laws Repeal Bill a tribute to all farmers, Tikait said that they will not stop protesting till other demands relating to minimum support price (MSP) guarantees, the Electricity Amendment Act, and BSF jurisdictions are addressed.

"How can we celebrate after 750 farmers sacrificed their lives during the farmers' agitation," Tikait exclaimed while interacting with reporters on Monday. Speaking on the Centre's move, the BKU leader informed that they will come up with new strategies after December 4.

Tikait has spearheaded the farmers' agitation at Delhi's Gazipur borders since November 2020 after the Central government passed three farm laws that triggered massive protests across the country.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha clear Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws, the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was tabled and cleared in both houses of Parliament on Monday.

The bill was moved by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and was cleared within minutes with a clear majority. The introduction of the bill was accompanied by heavy sloganeering from opposition members who demanded a discussion in both Houses.

(Image: ANI/PTI)