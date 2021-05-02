West Bengal
Rakesh Tikait Says Protests Against Three Farm Laws Will 'intensify' Post Poll Results

Despite the current deadly COVID-19 wave, Tikait warned the government that if they do not withdraw the 3 farm laws, farmers protest will escalate

Written By
Astha Singh
ANI

ANI


As the election results for the four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Puducherry was out, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait took a dig at BJP and hit out at the government stating that the election results are the victory of the farmers. He warned the government that protests against the three farm laws will escalate if their demands are not met. Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, farmers continue to protest at the borders.

Taking to Twitter, Rakesh Tikait said in Hindi which can be roughly translated as: "Election results ate the moral victory of farmers
The government of India should withdraw the three agricultural laws, otherwise, the conflict will intensify".

BKU spokesperson also tweeted a congratulatory message for Mamata Banerjee after TMC registered a massive victory in West Bengal. He tweeted, "When power becomes arrogant, autocratic and loyal to the bourgeoisie, then the power of public vote teaches a lesson to the people in power. I am thankful to the respected voters of Bengal. Congratulations on winning Mamta Ji".

Tikait, 12 Others Booked For Section 144 violation

The Haryana Police has registered a case against Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and 12 others, who held a 'maha panchayat' in a village here, for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc, officials said on Sunday. Tikait and some other BKU leaders addressed the 'Kisan mazdoor maha panchayat' in Dhurali village near Ambala Cantt on Saturday. Ratan Maan Singh, Baldev Singh and Jasmer Saini are among the other 12 farmer leaders who have been booked by the police. In view of a massive surge in coronavirus cases, the district magistrate had imposed Section 144, which bars the assembly of four or more persons. However, BKU leaders went ahead and organised the event, a senior police official said.

'Will End Farmers' Protest If It would Guarantee ending COVID': Tikait

Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that if he gets a 'guarantee' that the pandemic will end if farmers' protest is called off, he will do so.

"The farmers' protest is a parliamentary issue. We will not go back without our demands being met. Delhi is suffering because of  COVID and we are helping them. If ending the protest will help to end COVID, we will end it. Give us this guarantee," said Tikait.

Impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.

(Image Credit: ANI)

 

