Rakesh Tikait Says SKM To Approach SC Against Ashish Mishra's Bail In Lakhimpur Kheri Case

After Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son was granted bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will now approach the Supreme Court against the same. Tikait said that the farmers union will contest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence episode in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed at the Supreme Court. Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and the key accused in the case, was granted bail on February 10 by the Allahabad High Court.

Rakesh Tikait says will challenge Ashish Mishra's bail

Tikait, a prominent face of the farmers’ stir and the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is part of the SKM, hit out at the decision to grant bail to Ashish Mishra. He also hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government amid ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the crime accused couldn’t be let walk out free from jail.

“The whole country and whole world watched the most infamous Lakhimpur Kheri episode of Ajay Teni and Ashish Teni, who despite having committed a heinous crime gets bail within three months. Everybody is seeing that and he is walking out of jail,” Tikait had told reporters on Monday. “So is such dictatorial government needed, or this type of system needed in which someone who mows down people under a vehicle walks out of jail within three months,” the farmer leader said.

Furthermore, he claimed that there was a power outage during the online court hearing in the case and said that the prosecution could not keep a full point before the court. He also hit out at the BJP-led Centre and the UP government over the farmers’ issues and said that the party was focused on communal agendas instead of development.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

On October 3, 2021, eight people including four farmers, three BJP workers, and a journalist covering the incident, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area to attend an event. Ashish was arrested after a massive protest by farmers who alleged that the Minister's son was behind the killings. He was named as a prime accused by the SIT in its charge sheet.

Ashish Mishra granted bail

On Thursday, Ashish Mishra was granted bail. The single-judge bench of Rajeev Singh had reserved Mishra's bail plea for orders on January 18 after hearing arguments from both sides. During the hearing, Ashish Mishra's counsel GD Chaturvedi argued that his client was neither driving the car that mowed down the farmers nor did he incite the driver to do the same. Opposing this plea, Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General VK Shahi highlighted that the accused was in the car that crushed the farmers under its wheels. The relief to Mishra comes at a juncture when Lakhimpur is set to go to the polls on February 23 in the 4th phase of the UP elections.