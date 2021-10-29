Rakesh Tikait Says 'will Sell Crops In Parliament' After Removal Of Barricades At Ghazipur

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said on Friday morning that the farmers protesting against the three farm laws will now head directly towards the Parliament. He said, “Prime Minister Modi had said that farmers can sell crops anywhere. If roads are open, we'll also go to Parliament to sell our crops.” He added that the farmers will now head towards Delhi in tractors and said, “First, our tractors will go to Delhi. We haven't blocked the way. The blocking road is not part of our protest."

Delhi Police were seen removing barricades from the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border where the farmers were agitating against the government’s three farm laws. A Police officer at the site said, “The barricades are being removed, the route is being opened. We received the orders." The barricades at the Tikri border were cleared on Thursday, October 28 and Friday, the Ghazipur border was cleared after almost 11 months. Ever since the protests began, there has been no movement of traffic through these border roads. DCP (East), Delhi, Priyanka Kashyap said that both NH 9 and NH 24 were being reopened.

Removal of barricades at the Tikri border

Earlier on Thursday night, the Delhi Police began removing barricades from the Tikri border. As per several sources, other roads will also reopen in the days to come. An official present on the site said that the police have removed four out of eight barricades placed at the Tikri border. The cemented barricades are still present as the officials are working for the opening of the road. The JCB machines were seen removing barricades at the Tikri border. Similarly, moving machines were seen removing the barricades at the Ghazipur border as well. The police said that the decision to remove the barricades would only move forward after a mutual agreement is reached between the Police and the farmers' Unions. This decision came after the Haryana government had chaired a meeting with the protesting farmers over clearing the blockades that were placed at the Tikri Border. Tikri Border is known for being one of the sites where the farmers turned violent during the Republic Day clashes against the police.

