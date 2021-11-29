Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday morning said that the farmers' agitation is not going anywhere and they would continue to press for their demands as they have been for a year now, despite the Centre agreeing to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Among the outstanding demands of the farmers is a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP), removal of penal provisions against farmers in the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, essentially to decriminalise stubble burning. Also, the withdrawal of cases against farmers and building a memorial for the protesters who lost their lives during the agitation against the three contentious Central farm laws is a part of the farmers' list of demands.

When asked about the future course of action, Rakesh Tikait told Republic that the farmers will continue to protest till December 4, until the central government holds talks with them over Minimum Support Price (MSP), the death of farmers during the protest and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

When asked about the future course of action, Tikait took a veiled jibe at the Central government saying, "If the disease leaves the house, do we celebrate the disease? Or if a thief enters the house, do we celebrate then? We see what all the thief has taken with him and how much damage he has caused."

"The thief caused a lot of damage and killed a lot of people," he added. When asked about the future course of action, Tikait said, "We will decide the strategy on Dec 4. For now, we are here and we will continue to fight."

It is to mention that Tikait’s remarks come on the same day the Winter Session of Parliament 2021 is set to begin. The government may be listing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself, even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will be tabled by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha.

Rakesh Tikait threatens govt with repeat of 'Jan 26'

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Rakesh Tikait issued a threat to the central government to meet the demands of the farmers, outlining that “January 26 (referring to a repeat of the riot-protest witnessed on Republic Day 2021) is not far, and 4 lakh tractors are also ready”. Tikait had said that the Central government should give in to the demands and guarantee the MSP. It is imperative to note that Tikait’s threat comes in spite of the government initiating the repeal of the three farm laws for which farmers had been protesting over a year now, and with crucial elections months away.