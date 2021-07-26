Rakesh Tikait Threatens To Intensify Protests, Says Tractor Rally Planned On August 15

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait threatened to intensify farmers' protests on July 26, Monday. While asserting that farmers will not leave Delhi, the BKU leader said that the protests will also spread to other states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Tikait said that farmers will hold a tractor rally on Independence Day.

"Samyukta Morcha has decided to go to Uttarakhand, UP, Punjab and other parts of the country and talk to farmers on government's policies and work. On September 5, there will be a big panchayat in Muzaffarnagar. The entire country is captured," Tikait told reporters present at the event.

The Kisan leader said that farmers will go to the Ghazipur border by tractors on August 14 and 15. "On August 15, we will hoist the flag," he said. He also reiterated that farmers "did not remove the national flag on January 26." Farm leader Bijendra Sindhu stated that tractor rallies with tableaus will be held in Haryana's Jind district. He added that BJP leaders will not be allowed to unfurl the Tricolour in the district.

Lauding the Jind farmers, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, "People of Jind are revolutionary, if they have said they won't let ministers unfurl the national flag in their villages, then they won't. What will the ministers do by hoisting flags? Let farmers do it on August 15. Next 'jatha' with tractors will come from Moradabad, Hapur and Amroha on August 14, and on 15th they will unfurl the national flag here (protest site), followed by a tractor parade on roads".

This development comes months after a similar tractor rally turned ugly between the farmers, who were protesting against the Centre's three agri laws, and the policemen in Delhi. The farmers had also reached the Red Fort and hoisted their own flag Nishan Sahib. Currently, 200 farmers have been protesting daily against the farm laws at Jantar Mantar amid the monsoon session of Parliament. The Kisan Sansad protest will last till August 13.

Farmers protest against three farm laws

The farmers' have been protesting against three farm laws since November last year, believing that the new laws will devoid them of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and benefit big corporates. While the protest has thinned out at Delhi's borders, but farmers refuse to call it off. Talks are currently stalled with the Centre after 13 rounds, before the January 24 violence at the historic Red Fort.