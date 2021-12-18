Rakesh Tikait To Hold Talks With State Govts Over New Law Guaranteeing MSP For Farmers

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday, December 18, stated that a meeting will be soon held with the state governments across the country concerning the introduction of a law that guarantees MSP for farmers. Sharing his take on the issue, Rakesh Tikait wrote on Koo that a public awareness campaign will be organised across India on the matters pertaining to farmers' and their demands including MSP.

Rakesh Tikait wrote on Koo, "Public awareness campaign will continue across the country regarding the MSP guaranteeing law and will also hold talks with the state governments across the country on this issue".

Farmers' protest and MSP

Farmers' unions across the nation have protested for a prolonged period to legalise MSP for all crops and scrap the three farm laws at Delhi's borders since November 2020. However, the Centre held seven rounds of talks with the protesting farmers and maintained that the law was in favour of farmers. According to the Centre, making Minimum Support Price (MSP) legal for all crops will put a burden of Rs 17 lakh crore on the government exchequer annually. The figure was calculated on the basis of the total production and MSP declared by the Centre for 23 crops that covered over 80% of India’s total agricultural production.

Meanwhile, on November 30, Parliament passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws, with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha giving their approval in quick succession on the first day of the Winter session. Prior to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 had announced that the Centre would officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. PM Modi appealed to the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders to return to their homes.

(Image: PTI)