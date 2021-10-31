As Delhi police removes all barricades at the city's borders, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday, warned that if farmers were forcibly removed from the borders, they will gherao all government offices. Addressing a Kisan Panchayat in UP, Tikait said that farmers will sell their crops at government offices if removed from Delhi's borders. He also set a November 26 deadline for the government to repeal the three farm laws.

Tikait: "If you remove farmers from Delhi..."

"There are police and DM offices here and everywhere. If you raise your eyes at the farmers protesting at Ghazipur, Mandi and Tikri, all offices in UP, Haryana, Punjab be it PM, DM, SP's offices - will be converted into a mandi where farmers will sell their crops. Do not worry, the protest is on across India. Freedom struggle was fought for 90 years, this battle too is a long one for the unemployed, youth and farmers. We have given time till November 26 to repeal the three laws," said Tikait.

Delhi police clear barricades

In a significant relief for Delhi traffic, police began removing the cement barricades, wire mesh, metal barricades at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. In a bid to ease traffic issues, Delhi police have opened emergency routes at Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) & Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) that were blocked due to ongoing farmers' protest. Three layers of barricading have already been removed to allow the smooth passage of traffic. In total, there were eight to nine layers of solid barricading put in place by the Delhi Police. Haryana government chaired a meeting with the protesting farmers over clearing the blockades and police have urged farmers to cooperate.

Farmers' protest

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.

Recently, farmers held rail rokos across India demanding Union Minister Ajay Mishra's dismisal after his son Ashish allegedly mowed down four farmers at Lakhimpur. While Ashish has been arrested, Ajay Mishra has only been booked in the same case. Recently, the SC upheld farmers right to protest but maintained that they cannot block roads indefinitely to make their claims heard. Farmers have now removed their tents as police removed barricades around Delhi's borders.