Rakesh Tikait Warns Of 'farming Strike' In Protest Against Centre Over Agrarian Laws

Opening a new front against the Centre amid the impasse over the agrarian laws, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of a farming strike. According to him, such a harsh step can be taken as the "insensitive" Union government is not concerned about farmers who have hit the streets. On this occasion, he revealed that the farm stir is about to complete 6 months.

Defending the gathering of farmers despite the COVID-19 surge, Tikait earlier said, "The farmers' protest is a parliamentary issue. We will not go back without our demands being met. Delhi is suffering because of COVID and we are helping them. If ending the protest will help to end COVID, we will end it. Give us this guarantee."

The election results of the poll-bound states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry also gave a fillup to the anti-farm law stir. Taking to Twitter, the BKU spokesperson affirmed. "Election results are the moral victory of farmers

The government of India should withdraw the three agricultural laws, otherwise, the conflict will intensify".

The impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.