Rakesh Tikait Welcomed By TMC MP In West Bengal; To Campaign Against BJP In Nandigram

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait landed at the Kolkata airport on Saturday where he received a rousing welcome from Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen. The farmer leader who had touted his timely visit to the state as an attempt to understand the grievances of the farming community in Bengal will also be addressing massive 'Mahapanchayats' in Nandigram and Kolkata in the run-up to the crucial assembly polls.

Sources have revealed that during these 'Mahapanchayats', Rakesh Tikait will be campaigning against the BJP from Nandigram which has emerged as a hotbed of the high-octane assembly elections. Tikait's welcome by the senior TMC leader has also raised questions on whether he will address the Mahapanchayats as a farmer leader or as a political campaigner.

While speaking to the media, the BKU leader answered this question himself saying that he would address the farmers and 'appeal to them to not vote for the BJP' ahead of the assembly polls.

"I am going to Nandigram, where I will tell them how the BJP is looting the farmers and not buying produce at MSP. I will go all over Bengal, is there a passport needed here? I will appeal to the appeal to not vote for the BJP since they have looted the entire nation," said Rakesh Tikait. READ | Yashwant Sinha says 'Mamata offered to be hostage during Kandahar'; BJP scoffs at TMC jump

Notably, the TMC had openly extended support to the farmers' agitation with Mamata Banerjee dialling up farmer leaders agitating at the national capital's borders. Over the recent 'attack' on CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, Tikait had avered support asking for the incident to be probed. "One cannot hurt another candidate. The incident should be probed. We will hold 2 meetings in West Bengal - one in Nandigram and Kolkata on 12-13 March. We will talk to farmers in Bengal about MSP," he had said.

Elections are scheduled to be held in 8 phases in West Bengal starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.