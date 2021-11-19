Retorting to PM Modi's surprise decision to repeal all three farm laws on Friday, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait - the spearhead of the movement - said that protesting farm unions will not withdraw protests immediately. Tikait stated that farmers will wait till the farm laws are actually repealed in Parliament. He added that the government must talk about other farm issues also. SKM will hold a meeting soon with all farm unions to decide future course of action.

Tikait: 'Won't stop protests yet'

"We will accept this once we get it in writing. Our demands are not accepted yet. There are many other issues we will wait till the laws are repealed by parliament. We are not getting MSP. We need law on MSP and we are not ending our protest," said Tikait in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV.

PM Modi: 'Farm laws to be repealed'

On Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. Repealing the laws, he urged the protesting farmers to head home. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

"Previous govts were also considering the farm laws. We had numerous rounds of talks and were ready to amend them according to their demands. Maybe we lacked somewhere, maybe it is our fault that we could not convince the farmers. All farm laws will be officially repealed in the next parliament session. I request all of you to return to your homes," said PM Modi. He also added that to strengthen the Minimum Support price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed.

What are the 3 farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. With the SC staying the laws, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. Over 700 farmers have died till date amid protests, claim Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.