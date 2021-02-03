Rakesh Tikait's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' Stage Collapses On-cam In Haryana's Jind Mid-speech

A large gathering of farmers on Wednesday was seen assembling at Kandela village sports stadium to participate in the "Kisan Mahapanchayat" that is underway in Haryana's Jind. Attending the Mahapanchayat was Union leader Rakesh Tikait who has come to gather support for the agitation against the Centre's new farm laws. Meanwhile, the stage on which he along with other farmer leaders were standing collapsed, as seen in the video shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | The stage on which Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait & other farmer leaders were standing, collapses in Jind, Haryana.



'First Kisan Mahapanchayat in Haryana'

Speaking about the event, Ram Mehar, the son of Gram Pradhan told ANI, "This is the first "Kisan Mahapanchayat" in Haryana. The further direction of the farmers' movement, the next course of action and other related decisions shall be taken in the presence of the heads of various Khap Panchayats. Khaps from across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Jatthedars from Punjab have are scheduled to participate."

Meanwhile, Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni reached Surewala Chowk in Hisar district's Uklana and addressed a group of farmers, where he sought their support for the countrywide chakka jam called by farmer unions on February 6. Farmer unions on Monday announced to block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and the alleged harassment meted out to them by the authorities.

