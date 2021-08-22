Raksha Bandhan: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Ties Rakhi To Trees; Urge Environmental Conservation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday took the initiative of tying rakhi to trees with the aim of spreading awareness regarding environmental conservation. Nitish Kumar along with several other officials was seen tying the sacred thread to the trees.

As a part of the Vriksh Raksha Diwas (Tree Protection Day) celebrated on Raksha Bandhan every year, the NDA-led Bihar Government has celebrated the day this year as well in the same manner.

Along with that, he also made an urge to the people for planting more and more trees for the conservation of nature. Several photos from the event were shared by news agency ANI showing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tying rakhi to a tree along with several officials.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Since 2012, we have been observing Rakshabandhan as 'Vriksh Raksha Diwas' (Tree Protection Day). People should save trees, just like they save people. We need to plant trees and save them to conserve the environment", he added. Further, speaking on the Jal Jeevan Hariyali mission, he said that the state government has been focused on planting more saplings under this mission and the future generation is also very much aware regarding environment conservation.

Raksha Bandhan 2021

Today on August 22, Sunday, the nation has been celebrating the auspicious Rakshabandhan. The day celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters express their affection by tying the sacred rakhi around their brother's wrists. Many women are also seen tying rakhis to police officials, health care workers, and so on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other leaders took to their social media handles to wish the nation on the auspicious occasion.

