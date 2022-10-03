Quick links:
Image: PTI/Twitter-@RajnathSingh
In a major boost to the Centre's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) was inducted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh into the Indian Air Force (IAF) inventory at a ceremony in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. A 'Sarv-dharam' prayer was also performed during the induction ceremony in the presence of the Raksha Mantri, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and newly appointed CDS General Anil Chauhan.
The induction of these helicopters will enhance IAF’s combat prowess as it is capable of aerial combat, and will help the force combat slow-moving aircraft, drones, and armoured columns during conflicts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) cleared the purchase of 15 of these LCHs for the air force and the army on March 30, 2022. Of the 15 limited series production helicopters approved by CCS, 10 are for the IAF and five for the army. These choppers have been flown extensively in Ladakh and the desert sector to meet the requirements of the armed forces. In the past three-four years, the IAF has inducted multiple helicopters to its fleet like Chinooks, Apache attack helicopters, and now the LCHs.
