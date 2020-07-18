Raksha Mantri Rajnath Signh Visits Amarnath Shrine, Reviews Security Preparedness

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Amarnath shrine on Saturday to review the security arrangements ahead of the commencement of the Yatra. Accompanied by CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, the Raksha Mantri offered pooja at the shrine while also reviewing security preparedness as the Amarnath Yatra is set to begin from July 21. Earlier on Friday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited the forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and took part in joint operations at the military base in Leh and witnessed para dropping presentations by the Armed forces.

Feeling extremely blessed after praying at Shri Amarnathji Holy Cave in Jammu and Kashmir.



बर्फ़ानी बाबा की जय! pic.twitter.com/Ib5jgLUpkt — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 18, 2020

Rajnath Singh also addressed the Indian Army troops and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel near Pangong Tso's Lukung, where he boosted the morale of the forces and paid his respects to the lives lost in the violent Galwan valley clashes.