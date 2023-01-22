Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh's Message To Rahul Gandhi; 'What Has Happened To You...?'

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and questioned him as to who is giving birth to the hatred in the country. The Defence Minister stated that India is being defamed as the Congress scion claimed that there is hatred in India. The Union Minister was speaking during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli to attend the 'Hitgrahi Mahasammelan.'

Rajnath Singh said, "I ask Rahul Gandhi who is holding Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country and saying there is hatred in the country, who is giving birth to hatred in the country? India is being defamed by saying there is hatred in the country. What has happened to you Rahul ji?"

Congress unveiled the logo of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign

Meanwhile, the Congress party launched the logo of its ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign on January 21, that will commence on January 26 and will spread the message of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to citizens. The party has also released a chargesheet against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the Bharat Jodo Yatra is an ideology movement, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign is a door-to-door political campaign that would draw attention to the shortcomings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The Congress leader said, "The Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign is completely political. The campaign may have a second or a third phase too but for now, our goal is to distribute the chargesheet against the BJP along with Rahul Gandhi’s letter from door to door.”

Explaining the reason for the launch of the new campaign, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the new campaign will make people aware of the misrule of the PM Modi-led government.

“After 130 days of the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress got enough input from the people of the country. While walking, lakhs of people talked to Rahul Gandhi. We came to know about people’s pain which they are in due to the misrule of the central government led by PM Modi,” he said.

'Opening a shop of love in the market of hate,' says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed he was "opening a shop of love in the market of hate" through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and asked BJP leaders to do the same.

"I don't hate them (BJP leaders), I fight against their ideology but I like them, I like all beings. Some of them (BJP) gesture and ask me what I am doing, and my answer is, 'Nafrat ke bazaar main mohabbat ki dukaan khol raha hoon (Opening a shop of love in the market of hate.)

He further added, "Your 'bazaar is of nafrat' (the market is of hatred), but my shop is of love."

Image: ANI