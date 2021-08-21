Rakshan Bandhan Occasion To Build 'harmonious Society', Says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, on Saturday, August 21, greeted the nation on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. President Kovind said, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

President Kovind said that Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi, is a symbol of live affection and trust between brothers and sisters. "The festival strengthens the spirit of harmony and fraternity in our society. On this special occasion, we should dedicate ourselves towards ensuring safety of women by increasing their participation in nation-building." He added that this occasion should be used for building a "harmonious society" where women are given utmost importance.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "Raksha Bandhan reaffirms the strong bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters in our society. The relationship between a brother and a sister is very special and the festival of Raksha Bandhan honours this exceptional bond, which is founded on love, mutual respect, and compassion."

He added that the festival reminds us of a high place accorded to women in our society. "On this occasion, let us rededicate ourselves to upholding the dignity and respect of women in our country," he said in a press release.

Raksha Bandhan 2021

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the love and bond between brother and sister. On this festival, a sister ties an ornamental wristband, also called Rakhi, around her brother's wrist. The world Rakhs means protection, and Bandhan means a tie. It is observed on the last day of ShravaanaThis year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Sunday, August 22. On this day, siblings also exchange gifts.

Image Credit: PTI/Pixabay