Rakul Preet Confronted At The Airport Ahead Of NCB Bollywood Drug Probe; Speeds Away

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said actor Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged the summons sent to her to join the probe being conducted by the agency into an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. Republic Media Network on Thursday night confronted Rakul Preet as she was exiting the Mumbai airport, but the actor remained silent and evaded the questions.

Rakul Preet landed in Mumbai from Hyderabad on Thursday evening. Earlier in the day, the actor in her official statement said she has "not received the alleged summons either at Mumbai or Hyderabad so far". The NCB resent her summons, stating that Rakul Preet had 'attempted to misguide', in order to buy time and said that a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) would be forthcoming if she didn't cooperate. Subsequent to this, Rakul Preet's team confirmed having received the summons and said she would be joining the probe on Friday, one day later than she was supposed to.

Reports have been doing the rounds in the past few days that Rhea Chakraborty allegedly named Sara and Rakul during her questioning by the NCB. It is being speculated that Rhea told the agency that the actor duo consumed drugs, as part of the names she has listed during the course of her questioning.

The NCB on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, among others, for questioning.

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

