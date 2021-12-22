Ram Devotees Were Fired Upon Earlier, But BJP Govt Ensuring Grand Ram Temple In Ayodhya: CM Yogi

Targeting previous dispensations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that while Ram devotees were fired upon earlier, the present government is getting a grand Ram temple constructed in Ayodhya.

Addressing a public meeting here during the BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', Adityanath said goons, land mafia and mining mafia ruled the roost in the state earlier, but the BJP government has sent all such anarchic elements to their proper place -- "either jail or to the next world".

In an apparent reference to the firing on kar sewaks in Ayodhya during the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government, Adityanath said, "Previous governments used to open fire on Ram devotees but the present government of the state is getting a grand Ram temple constructed in Ayodhya. That's the difference between the previous governments and the present dispensation." Targeting Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, the chief minister alleged that as soon as an advertisement for government jobs came out in the state in the past, the uncle and the nephew used to go out for extorting money from aspirants and the mafia used to get active, but now appointments are done in a fair manner.

On the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated 28 projects worth Rs 167 crore and laid the foundation of 50 projects worth Rs 345 crore.

Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year.