Ram Gopal Varma's Controversial Tweet On Droupadi Murmu Triggers Row; BJP Files Complaint

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma landed in controversy on Friday with his tweet on NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, which triggered a backlash from the BJP. Telangana BJP leaders Gudur Narayana Reddy and T Nandeshwar Goud filed a complaint against Varma at the Abids police station in Hyderabad, accusing him of disrespecting the SC and ST community.

'If Droupadi is the President who are the Pandavas?': Ram Gopal Varma

Verma, popularly called RGV, had made the controversial tweet on June 22. It reads: "If Droupadi is the President who are the Pandavas? And more importantly who are the Kauravas?"

If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS ? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 22, 2022

BJP said the filmmaker has made derogatory remarks against Murmu, who is the candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming presidential polls.

"This tweet is tantamount to disrespecting the SC and ST people. Here, he calls 'Draupadi' the President. If he would have only mentioned Droupadi, Pandavas, and Kauravas, we would have had no objections. We, the BJP workers, are hurt at such comments from RGV," Reddy told ANI.

He requested the police to register a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and demanded severe punishment for the director. Hyderabad Police said they would take necessary action after seeking legal opinion.

Following the backlash, Ram Gopal Varma clarified his intentions over the tweet, claiming that it was made in 'earnest irony' and was 'not at all intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.'

Adding to his previous controversial statement, he said, "This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way.. Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favorite character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone."

The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday announced senior tribal politician and former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu's name as a Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

Expressing angst over RGV's remark, BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the director posts such tweets in a 'drunken condition'. "Varma always tries to be in the news by making such controversial comments," he added.