Ram Jethmalani had big heart, was known as 'crusader against corruption': S Gurumurthy

Swaminathan Gurumurthy, the editor of Thuglak Magazine addressed the fourth edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series on Republic TV. During the lecture, Gurumurthy stated that he came in contact with the law, fell in love and became passionate about it due to a series of coherent accidents that took place in his life. He stated that at the time of the Emergency, he came to know about the essence of the constitution and fundamental rights otherwise it was considered as a piece of paper.

"My fortune, pride and opportunity to share my experiences here. Emergency became the first major impact on me to study the constitution in-depth", he added.

Reminiscing about Ram Jethmalani, Gurumurthy stated that despite not being a lawyer never discriminated against him and grommed as well as encouraged him.

"When I started with Ram, he was one of the most comfortable human beings. He used to say finding holes in the judgements of the operants is what will win the case for you not that you quote alternative judgments to present your viewpoints. These were the brilliant legal strategies to which I was introduced at the age of 27 years. I got the opportunity purely out of accident as I was the advisor of Ram Nath Goenka who had to face the toughest time in terms of a government attack on him during and after the Emergency. 300 cases were launched in a period of 30 days, all these things we had to fight and by force, we had to become lawyers. Thanks to the kind of assault made by the government of that time around 6 to 7 people who had nothing to do with law became lawyers," said the Editor of Thuglak Magazine.

He further stated that Ram Jethmalani completely unified India as he became a Rajya Sabha member four times representing different political parties-- Shiv Sena, Janata Dal, BJP and RJD. "The man had a huge heart. No matter who he defended, he was still called a 'crusader against corruption. What we need today is not tall legal brains, tall judges, tall media men but tall people".

Ram Jethmalani had an immense and huge heart. He was called a crusader against corruption: S. Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) Editor, Thuglak addresses the Ram Jethmalani Lecture Series 4th Edition celebrating the legal icon’s birth centenary (1923-2023). @JethmalaniM… pic.twitter.com/v7cXSbfYXh — Republic (@republic) September 15, 2023

Gurumurthy appealed that the framers of the original Constitution had kept one thing in mind that the fundamental rights of the people shouldn't be affected whatever the system of the government.

In conclusion, Gurumurthy said, "I have been seeing what is happening in the last 40 years be it state of the court, state of the BAR, state of the media, the state of the discourse. Now, that Ram is not here we can see the dwarfing. All the tall people when they disappear, don't see an equivalent person on the horizon. We need tall people and they are not going to come if they are going to discuss only their fee structure for the cases and the turnover they achieve monthly or yearly. We have to move away from this as tall people can't be produced by mere money-making."