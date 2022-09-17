Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture: Has The Need For UCC Become An Imperative Today? WATCH

In a tribute to the legendary former Union Minister and jurist, Ram Boolchand Jethmalani, Republic TV telecasted the unmissable third edition of his lecture series.

The 3rd edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series welcomed the most acclaimed panel of speakers from Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who shared their take on whether the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) becomes imperative in today's times.

Apart from the esteemed speakers, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Solicitor General (SG) of India Tushar Mehta, who appeared as guest speakers, also conveyed their views on the Uniform Civil Code and spoke about their relationship with the "greatest of all time lawyer" the late Ram Jethmalani.

WATCH: 3rd Edition of Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series