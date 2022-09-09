Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series; Know About Speakers Who Will Address 3rd Edition

In a tribute to the legendary former Union Minister and jurist, Ram Boolchand Jethmalani, Republic TV has brought back the third edition of his lecture series which will be streamed LIVE on the channel on Saturday, September 17, 5 pm onwards. The prestigious memorial lecture will address the issue that has recently become the hotbed of Indian politics, and the speakers will share their take on whether the need for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) become "imperative" today.

Weighing in on the matter, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani, who will also attend the lecture stated that "Ram Jethmalani felt very passionate about this issue and had written several articles. He was an ardent believer that the issue promoted both social harmony and nationalism as well".

The UCC means that all sections of the society irrespective of their religion, gender and sexual orientation shall be treated equally according to a national civil code.

The speakers who will be part of the 3rd edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture are:

Arif Mohammad Khan- Former Union Minister and incumbent Governor of Kerala, Khan is known for his advocacy for reformation within the Muslim community. He resigned from the position of Minister of state protesting against the Rajiv Gandhi Government's stand on the Shah Bano case in 1986 and opposing the Triple Talaq law in India. Khan also advocated in favour of abolishing of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Justice Kurian Joseph (retired)- Former judge of the Supreme Court of India, Kurian Joseph began his legal career in 1979. In 2000, Joseph was appointed a judge of the Kerala High Court. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in February 2010 and became a judge of the Supreme Court of India on 8 March 2013. Some of his notable cases in which he gave the verdict are-- Coal allocation scam and Triple Talaq

Madhavi Goradia Divan- India's youngest woman to have been appointed as the Additional Solicitor General in the Supreme Court of India. She commenced practice in the Bombay High Court in 1994, establishing a large commercial law practice, and moved to the Supreme Court in 2007. Divan has represented the Government of India in landmark constitutional cases in the Supreme Court, including the Triple Talaq case, the NJAC case on judges’ appointments, and challenges to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. She is also the author of a book on media law titled “Facets of Media Law”.

Asaduddin Owaisi- He is the President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and a four-time Member of Parliament (MP), representing the Hyderabad constituency in Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament. He is a barrister by profession and studied at Lincoln's Inn of London and is vocal about the rights of the Muslim community.

Baijayant 'Jay' Panda- BJP's National Vice President and a spokesperson has served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha for two terms from 2000 to 2009. Besides being active in Parliament and in his constituency, Panda has been championing several key initiatives and introduced a number of private members' bills like-- The Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2012, The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Amendment) Bill 2012, Fast Track Courts for Elected Representatives Bill, 2013, Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2013 and many more.

Faizan Mustafa- He is an Indian academic and legal scholar & former Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law. Apart from teaching and research work in the field of law, he has also authored several books and plenty of papers in national and international journals. Mustafa is one of the most respected and internationally acclaimed legal scholars of India. He has been awarded the Renne Cassin Gold Medal of the International Institute of Human Rights, Strasbourg, France in 1999. In 2014, he also won the SAARC’s prestigious Best Law Teacher Award.