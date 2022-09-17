Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series LIVE: 3rd Edition To Be Streamed At 5 PM Today

Quick links:
Arif Mohammad Khan- Former Union Minister and Kerala Governor
Justice Kurian Joseph (retired)- Former judge of the Supreme Court of India
Madhavi Goradia Divan- Additional Solicitor General of India and senior advocate
Asaduddin Owaisi- AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP
Baijayant 'Jay' Panda- BJP national vice president and spokesperson
Faizan Mustafa- Indian academic and legal scholar & former Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law
In a tribute to the legendary former Union Minister and jurist, Ram Boolchand Jethmalani, Republic TV has brought back the third edition of his lecture series which will be streamed LIVE on the channel on Saturday, September 17, 5 pm onwards.
The prestigious memorial lecture will address the issue that has recently become the hotbed of Indian politics, and the speakers will share their take on whether the need for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) become "imperative" today.
The UCC means that all sections of the society irrespective of their religion, gender and sexual orientation shall be treated equally according to a national civil code.