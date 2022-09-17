Last Updated:

Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series LIVE: 3rd Edition To Be Streamed At 5 PM Today

The Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series was initiated as a tribute to the intellectual prowess of the senior Supreme Court advocate & former Union Minister, who passed away on Sept 08, 2019. The third edition of this enriching series will take place from 5 PM onwards and shall be telecast live on Republic TV. The theme for this year's edition is: "Has the need for UCC become imperative today?"

Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series

Guest Speakers at Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture

Arif Mohammad Khan- Former Union Minister and Kerala Governor

Justice Kurian Joseph (retired)- Former judge of the Supreme Court of India

Madhavi Goradia Divan- Additional Solicitor General of India and senior advocate

Asaduddin Owaisi- AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP

Baijayant 'Jay' Panda- BJP national vice president and spokesperson

Faizan Mustafa- Indian academic and legal scholar & former Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law 

Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series to be streamed from 5 PM today

In a tribute to the legendary former Union Minister and jurist, Ram Boolchand Jethmalani, Republic TV has brought back the third edition of his lecture series which will be streamed LIVE on the channel on Saturday, September 17, 5 pm onwards.

The prestigious memorial lecture will address the issue that has recently become the hotbed of Indian politics, and the speakers will share their take on whether the need for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) become "imperative" today.

The UCC means that all sections of the society irrespective of their religion, gender and sexual orientation shall be treated equally according to a national civil code.

