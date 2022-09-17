Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series LIVE: 3rd Edition To Be Streamed At 5 PM Today

In a tribute to the legendary former Union Minister and jurist, Ram Boolchand Jethmalani, Republic TV has brought back the third edition of his lecture series which will be streamed LIVE on the channel on Saturday, September 17, 5 pm onwards.

The prestigious memorial lecture will address the issue that has recently become the hotbed of Indian politics, and the speakers will share their take on whether the need for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) become "imperative" today.

The UCC means that all sections of the society irrespective of their religion, gender and sexual orientation shall be treated equally according to a national civil code.