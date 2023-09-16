Ram Jethmalani Set A ‘high Benchmark Of Professional Excellence’, Says Fali Sam Nariman

Legal luminary Ram Jethmalani established a high benchmark of professional excellence, said Fali Sam Nariman, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court while speaking as a keynote speaker at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series organised jointly by News X-Republic TV in Delhi on Friday, September 15.

Fali Nariman said, “Ram Jethmalani was not only a great advocate but also a maverick and a friend. Ram Jethmalani by common acclaim was a superb advocate. It was a treat to see and hear him and for those of you who didn't, it's a great misfortune. He left us after setting a high benchmark of professional excellence about which you heard the chief justice expound in a very brilliant memorial address.”

Fali Nariman remembers Ram Jethmalani

“Pushing 97 with a record-breaking 70-odd years at the Bar, Ram sadly left us on 8th September 2019. In life, one has to be fortunate in one’s given name. If your name has four letters like ‘Nani’, for instance, it carries you a long way as it carried the great Nani Palkhivala in his fascinating journey through life and the law. But if your first name is only a three-letter word like ‘Ram’ it may carry you even further simply because ‘Ram’ is on the lips of every god-fearing Indian morning, noon, and night,” said Senior SC advocate Fali Nariman.

Ram Jethmalani was aware of the deep inequalities in society and was disturbed by the injustices faced by the citizens, said CJI DY Chandrachud at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series on Friday. Reminiscing the seven-decades-long glorious career of Jethmalani, CJI Chandrachud said that the former was a strong proponent of reforms in the judicial system to ensure justice for the people.

"He recognised the deep inequalities that plagued the society and were deeply disturbed with the injustices meted out to the common citizens," the CJI said. He further recalled how Jethmalani charged only 10% of his cases and took up the rest 90% pro-bono. "He also recognised that institutional reforms are required to improve the quality of justice and access to justice. He once said that only perceptive practitioners sitting in court notice the miscarriage of justice. Correction does not require legislation. Setting up traditions, binding on the Chief Justice of the court is enough," CJI Chandrachud further said.