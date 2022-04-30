Ram, Krishna had cosmic weapons, Yogi has bulldozer: Sakshi Maharaj

Kannauj (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday said just as 'dhanush' and 'sudarshan chakra' are linked with Lord Rama and Lord Krishna respectively, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a bulldozer that razes illegal properties of mafias.

The MP from Unnao said 99 per cent of the citizens in Uttar Pradesh were happy with the use of bulldozers to demolish the illegal properties built by encroaching government land.

"While Lord Ram and Krishna had 'dhanush' (bow) and 'sudarshan chakra' respectively, our baba (Yogi Adityanth) has a bulldozer, which is being used against land mafia," Maharaj, who was here for a private function, told reporters.

As part of an anti-encroachment drive, the state government earlier said it had cleared illegal occupation off government lands and demolished illegal buildings using bulldozers, earning Adityanath the sobriquet "bulldozer baba".

Maharaj, the saffron clad senior parliamentarian known for his controversial statements, has been elected MP twice from Unnao and is in power since 2014.

On leaders of opposition parties rushing to Sitapur jail to meet Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, he said, "I am keeping an eye on it and the government, too, is aware of it." Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and Congress leader Pramod Krishnam have paid Khan a visit in Sitapur jail, where he is lodged for over two years.

Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra, claiming himself to be emissary of his party chief Akhilesh Yadav, went to Sitapur jail last week, but the 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar "refused" to meet him. PTI CORR CDN SNS SNS CJ CJ

