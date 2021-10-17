Ram Lalla's Idol In Ayodhya To Be Illuminated By Sun Rays; Inspired By Odisha Sun Temple

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be designed in a way that allows sun rays to illuminate the idol of Lord Ram and its sanctum sanctorum on every Ram Navami, said the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Sunday. According to a member of the trust, the construction is underway in full swing and consultations are being held with scientists, astronomers and technologists on how sun rays can be used to beautify the Ram Lalla idol in the Ayodhya temple. The design will draw its inspiration from the 13th century Sun temple at Konark in Odisha, he said.

"Work is underway on a proposal to design the temple in a way that the sun rays beautify Ram Lalla's idol in the sanctum sanctorum on every Ram Navami and consultation with scientists, astronomers and technologists is going on in this regard", Kameshwar Choupal, member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told PTI.

Choupal added, "The Sun temple at Konark in Odisha is an example where the sun rays reach inside the temple. In such a situation, all the technical aspects and state-of-the-art technology are being considered regarding how the rays of the sun reach the sanctum (of Ram temple)."

When will Ram Mandir be ready?

Discussing the progress of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Choupal said that several changes had been introduced keeping in mind the geological classification of Uttar Pradesh and the river located near the temple. The first phase of the foundation has been completed, while the second phase will be over by mid-November. From November 15, the work of construction of the plinth (the base part of the pillar) will also start. The construction of pillars and overhead structures on the plinth is expected to start from April 2022. Three floors would be constructed, instead of the two planned initially.

Another senior official of the trust said, "The construction work of Shri Ram temple is going on at a fast pace. Efforts are being made (to ensure) that by December 2023, the construction of the sanctum sanctorum should be completed and people can have darshan."

According to the trust, the committee overlooking the construction work consists of a range of experts from the National Institute of Building Construction, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, IIT Mumbai, and IIT Roorkee and others.

With Agency Inputs