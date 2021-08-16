Connecting dots after the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav on Monday warned India to 'brace up for serious security challenges'. Terming ISI as the Taliban's trainer and Pakistan of sheltering the terrorist organizations, Madhav has suspected that the Taliban will now extend itself after taking charge of Kabul. Earlier, Indian leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy had also cited similar risks.

Ram Madhav has also claimed the possibility of the Taliban 'consuming Pakistan and China' leaving 'immediate threats' for India.

Taliban hs over 30K mercenaries trained in Pak by ISI. In power in Kabul, Taliban leadership wl now deploy them ‘elsewhere’ wid d help of mentor Pak. India shud brace up for serious security challenges. Taliban may eventually consume Pak n China 2, but immediate threat is 4 India — Ram Madhav (@rammadhav_rss) August 16, 2021

Diminishing the hopes for the Afghanistan government and people, the Taliban on Sunday took over the only remaining major territory- Kabul. Before taking over the capital city, Taliban fighters had surrounded the main area by taking over districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman - entering the outskirts of the capital, Kabul, as per Afghan officials. As of now, most of the foreign countries are in a process of safeguarding their citizens residing in Afghanistan.

Punjab CM opines Afghan's Capture by Taliban as enhanced Pak-China Nexus Against India

Marking himself as one of the first ministers to speak on the issue, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday warned that Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban 'won't augur well' for India. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Congress leader opined that the change of power in the war-torn country would strengthen the Pakistan-China nexus against India. Citing that China has already sought military help on Uyghurs, he underlined that the 'signs' do not look good, and there's was a need for India to stay 'extra vigilant'.

Taliban in Afghanistan- a newfound risk for India says, Subramanian Swamy

After the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan, there has emerged a newfound risk for India at the international front, claimed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the veteran MP drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that now is the time to 'get serious' about the 'governance for battle'. Swamy on Friday had also claimed that Pakistan will soon become part of greater 'Talibanised Afghanistan.'