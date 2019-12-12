The Debate
The Debate
Ram Madhav: Centre Committed To Protecting Assam’s Culture

General News

National General Secretary of the BJP Ram Madhav has said that the center is committed to protecting Assamese culture, customs and language on December 12.

Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav assured citizens that the central regime is "committed to protect and grant full security to Assamese people, their culture, language, and customs,” and reiterated the centre's stance that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not dangerous or harmful to the interests of states like Assam on Thursday.

Ram Madhav said, "The unrest in Assam is unfortunate. Home Minister Amit Shah has clearly said that the Bill is not going to affect the interest of the people, or of any state or any group. We are going to do everything possible to protect the interest of states like Assam.”

He also added that "We are in the process of actively implementing clause 6 of Assam Accord which actually grants full security and protection to Assamese people, their culture, their language, their customs.”

"I appeal to people to maintain peace and not become a victim of a negative campaign by certain vested interest groups," he said. 

Also Read | Bangladesh Government Issues First Response After Parliament Passes CAB

CAB passed in both Houses of Parliament

CAB got approved in Parliament on Wednesday, December 11, after Rajya Sabha passed it with 125 'yeses' and 105 'noes' in the Upper House. The Shiv Sena remained mute and decided not to participate in the voting.

Also Read | Ram Madhav: CAB Does Not Exclude Anyone, Instead Includes Minorities

After the passage of the bill, people of Guwahati and Dibrugarh held protests in Assam. An indefinite curfew has been imposed in these districts until further orders are received.

Also Read | Persecuted Minorities Of Neighbouring Nations Victims Of Partition: Ram Madhav\

What is the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been designed to give Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian refugees (who have been in India since before the end of 2014), especially those fleeing religious persecution from neighboring countries Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said the same about the center's commitment to protecting Assamese culture, "The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," he wrote.

 

Also Read | Ram Madhav: CAB A Commitment From BJP To Persecuted Minorities From Afghanistan-Pak-B'desh

(With Inputs from ANI)

