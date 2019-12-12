Ram Madhav: Centre Committed To Protecting Assam’s Culture

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav assured citizens that the central regime is "committed to protect and grant full security to Assamese people, their culture, language, and customs,” and reiterated the centre's stance that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not dangerous or harmful to the interests of states like Assam on Thursday.

Ram Madhav said, "The unrest in Assam is unfortunate. Home Minister Amit Shah has clearly said that the Bill is not going to affect the interest of the people, or of any state or any group. We are going to do everything possible to protect the interest of states like Assam.”

Centre committed to protect Assam's culture, language and customs: Ram Madhav https://t.co/q0p9Xei0Yx — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) December 12, 2019

He also added that "We are in the process of actively implementing clause 6 of Assam Accord which actually grants full security and protection to Assamese people, their culture, their language, their customs.”

"I appeal to people to maintain peace and not become a victim of a negative campaign by certain vested interest groups," he said.

CAB passed in both Houses of Parliament

CAB got approved in Parliament on Wednesday, December 11, after Rajya Sabha passed it with 125 'yeses' and 105 'noes' in the Upper House. The Shiv Sena remained mute and decided not to participate in the voting.

After the passage of the bill, people of Guwahati and Dibrugarh held protests in Assam. An indefinite curfew has been imposed in these districts until further orders are received.

What is the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been designed to give Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian refugees (who have been in India since before the end of 2014), especially those fleeing religious persecution from neighboring countries Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said the same about the center's commitment to protecting Assamese culture, "The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," he wrote.

The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

