Ram Madhav Says Govt Working On Law To Regulate Social Media

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, while speaking at the launch of his new book 'Because India Comes First', said that social media has become so powerful that it can even topple governments, leading to anarchy and weakening democracy. Stating that the existing laws are not adequate, the senior BJP leader said that solutions to tackle this situation are needed to be found within the constitutional framework. Ram Madhav also informed that the government is currently working on a law to regulate social media.

Ram Madhav said, "These forces can promote anarchy, which will weaken democracy and this is why solutions should be within the constitutional framework. "

Asserting that the democracy of the country is presently stressed and is also facing new challenges with the rise of non-political and non-State forces, the BJP leader said that social media is so powerful and regulating them is very difficult as they are borderless. "We require new rules and laws to tackle and manage," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that social media is being used for anti-social activities and hence called for a meeting of legislators on February 24. In the meeting, the legislators will be trained on how to make statements on social media in a positive manner to promote harmony and brotherhood. In January 2021, the Nitish Kumar govt made sharing defamatory content on govt or its leaders on social media an act of cybercrime.

Bihar CM, after a meeting with JDU legislators called on the budget session of Bihar Legislature said, "A meeting of MLAs and others who are willing to participate will be held on February 24. Social media is being used for anti-social activities. We'll discuss how to present their view in a positive manner and to promote harmony and brotherhood. In the meeting, senior members would give tips to the newcomers about details of the business rules of the House."

