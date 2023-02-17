'Ram Mandir Construction, 1000 Cr For Temple's Renovation': Karnataka CM's Pre-poll Budget

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented the last final budget of the BJP government for fiscal 2023-24 ahead of the assembly poll.

CM Bommai who also holds the finance portfolio made a massive announcement in which he informed that the construction of the Ram temple will be taken up in Ramanagara. He stated that in the coming two years, the development and renovations of temples as well as maths in the state will be done at the cost of Rs 1000 crore.

Earlier this year, Karnataka higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan informed about the decision that a Ram Mandir will be constructed in the state on the sidelines of Ayodhya temple and the announcement will be made in the 2023 budget. As per the sources, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth will be invited to the inauguration of the temple.

In addition to this, the Bommai government made an additional announcement in its 'revenue-surplus' budget for 2023-24:-

Increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loans given to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the coming financial year.

Rs 500 crore to set up a new medical college in Chitradurga. Postgraduate degree courses started at Mandya and Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. Also, the construction of a hospital with a 500-bed capacity at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute of Bengaluru

Rs 1,000 crore will be released to commence works on Kalasa-Bandoora Nala Thiruvu Yojana

Sharma Shakthi's scheme will be launched to provide aid of Rs 500 per head per month to landless women farm labourers

Vidya Shakti scheme for students

Karnataka polls

Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.