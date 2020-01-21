'Ram Mandir Construction To Begin In Three Months': Amit Shah's Massive Declaration

Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, declared that the construction of a Ram Mandir, touching the skies in Ayodhya will begin within three months. A similar claim was made by the Home Minister in Jharkhand's Pakur last month. The statement comes after the Supreme Court pronounced the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case on November 9.

In Lucknow, Amit Shah said, "In three months, work on the construction of Ram temple will start in Ayodhya." In Jharkhand last month, the Home Minister had claimed that the 100-year-old demand of the country will be fulfilled and a grand temple will be built in the formerly disputed land.

Amid the Jharkhand Assembly polls in November, Amit Shah had said, "Not long ago, the Supreme Court ruling for Ayodhya came. For 100 years there was a demand of Indians from all over the world that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi. Congress' politician Kapil Sibal said in Supreme Court 'do not hear the case now, listen later.' I want to tell you that the Supreme Court's decision has come, within 4 months the grand Ram temple touching the sky is going to be built in Ayodhya."

Ram Mandir SC verdict

The Supreme Court on November 9 delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple.

Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court also added that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was against the law. In conclusion, it said that the Constitution does not make a distinction between the faith and belief of one religion and another and that all forms of beliefs, worship, and prayer and equal.

