Ram Mandir Garbh Griha Foundation Stone Laid, UP Dy CM Avers Phase 2 Construction Soon

In a massive development pertaining to the construction of the Ram temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, June 1, laid the foundation stone of the Mandir's Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) in Ayodhya. CM Yogi performed pooja of Garbhagriha and poured cement on the stones during the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday stated that the second phase of the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will commence after the foundation laying of the sanctum sanctorum. Maurya reached Ayodhya's Ram Katha Park helipad to receive CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of the foundation laying ceremony.

UP Deputy CM Maurya said, "The construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple was started after the decision of the Supreme Court. After the completion of the first phase of construction work in the Ram Janmabhoomi, the second phase will start soon after the laying of the foundation stone by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath." He further added, "Today is a day of great happiness for the devotees of Lord Ram."

UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh CM offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya before attending the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir.

After laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha in Ayodhya, Yogi Aditynath told reporters, "The construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was started by PM Modi almost 2 years ago. The work is successfully proceeding and we are fortunate that the ritual of keeping the stones in the Garbhagriha has been initiated today.”

Sharing details pertaining to the event, Hindu priest Acharya Raghavacharya spoke to Republic TV and said, "Today is a significant day for us. We are very happy to witness this day". He mentioned that the 'Pran Pratishtha' program will continue till June 4, 2022.

Explaining the construction process, Nripendra Misra, Chairman of Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction committee, UP told ANI, "Work on the superstructure begins today. We have a 3-stage time frame (for completion of works) - Garbhagriha by 2023, temple construction by 2024 end, and main constructions at the temple complex by 2025".